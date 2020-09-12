Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:31 IST
These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: FGN29 VIRUS-OXFORD-LD VACCINE Oxford, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials resume days after pause London: Biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Saturday said that clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority’s (MHRA) confirmed that the trials were safe. By Aditi Khanna Nation CAL10 AR-YOUTHS-LD PLA Chinese army releases five Arunachal Pradesh youths Itanagar: Five youths who were allegedly abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China near the McMahon line in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri were released on Saturday in Anjaw district, around 1,000 km away. DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES Record spike of 97,570 infections pushes India's COVID caseload to 46,59,984 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.

BOM4 MP-VIRUS-MODI-SLOGAN No carelessness till medicine is developed: PM on COVID-19 Bhopal: Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point. DEL20 DL-ASSEMBLY-FACEBOOK-LD SUMMON Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official New Delhi: A Delhi Assembly panel has issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan, asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media giant's alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in the country.

DEL35 DL-RIOTS-CHARGESHEET Delhi riots: Police name Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh, Apoorvanand as co-conspirators New Delhi: The Delhi Police has named CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor and activist Apoorvanand, and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy as co-conspirators in the February Delhi riots. DEL43 MEA-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD-AFGHAN India joins inaugural session of intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha New Delhi: India expects that the soil of Afghanistan is never used for any anti-India activities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, joining the inaugural session of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha through video conference.

DEL26 RAHUL-VIRUS-LD GOVT Govt's 'well-planned fight' against COVID has put India in 'abyss' of GDP contraction: Rahul New Delhi: Taking a dig, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government's "well-planned fight" against the coronavirus pandemic has put India in an "abyss" of GDP contraction of 24 per cent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and the globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths. DEL18 AVI-LD DGCA-PHOTOGRAPHY Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane.

CAL16 BH-LD NADDA NDA will contest Bihar assembly polls unitedly, win hands down: Nadda Patna: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday asserted that the NDA in Bihar, which also comprises JD(U) and LJP, will contest upcoming assembly polls in the state "unitedly" under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and retain power with a thumping majority. MDS2 TL-VIRUS-SURGERY T'gana docs perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient Hyderabad: Doctors at a hospital here claimed to have successfully performed the country's first double lung transplant surgery on a 32-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was suffering from sarcoidosis that affected his lungs.

Legal LGD8 SC-BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT Bhushan moves SC; seeks right to appeal in contempt conviction, hearing by larger, different bench New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted and awarded one rupee fine for his contemptuous tweets against the judiciary, on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking the right of appeal against convictions in original criminal contempt cases to be heard by a larger and a different bench. LGD4 PB-SAINI-LD ARREST WARRANT Mohali court issues arrest warrant against former Punjab DGP Saini Chandigarh: A Mohali court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case.

Foreign FGN8 VIRUS-UN-2NDLD RESOLUTION India votes in favour of UNGA resolution, calling for multilateral cooperation to combat COVID United Nations: India, along with 168 nations, voted in favour of a COVID-19 resolution in the UN General Assembly that reaffirms international cooperation to respond to “one of the greatest global challenges” and acknowledges the World Health Organisation’s “key leadership role” in responding to the outbreak, a reference the US objected to as it opposed the resolution. By Yoshita Singh. PTI HDA.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental v...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. Its been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitn...

Hyderabad: Junior doctors of Osmania Hospital protest over lack of medical facilities

The junior doctors of Hyderabads Osmania General Hospital held a protest on Saturday alleging lack of basic medical facilities to treat patients. The doctors are saying that due to lack of facilities and unavailability of beds, they are for...

Motor racing-Fifth on the grid is more than Ferrari expected, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc qualified fifth for Ferraris 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Saturday and said it was more than he could have expected.The sports most successful team, who have made history with the likes of Niki Lauda and Mi...
