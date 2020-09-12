Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 overground workers of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen arrested with arms cache in J-K

With their arrest, the TuM's plan to revive militancy by carrying out targeted killings and IED blasts has been foiled, he said. On the basis of specific information, the operation was launched to intercept the couriers of arms, ammunition and explosives along with other subversive material which was being smuggled from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the officer said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:59 IST
2 overground workers of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen arrested with arms cache in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed to have scuttled a bid to revive militancy in the union territory with the arrest of two overground workers of banned terror group Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition from them in Poonch district. The TuM planned to carry out targeted killings and explosions in the border district, the police said.

The overground workers were arrested during an operation carried out jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police and the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector, a police officer said. With their arrest, the TuM's plan to revive militancy by carrying out targeted killings and IED blasts has been foiled, he said.

On the basis of specific information, the operation was launched to intercept the couriers of arms, ammunition and explosives along with other subversive material which was being smuggled from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the officer said. "The material was supposed to be carried from forward area to hinterland for subversive activities," he said.

Three Chinese pistols with six magazines and 70 rounds, 11 hand grenades, a wireless set, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two batteries, a mobile phone, a charger and a pen drive have been recovered from the arrested persons, the officer said. A case has been registered against the arrested duo and further investigation is underway, he said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental v...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. Its been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitn...

Hyderabad: Junior doctors of Osmania Hospital protest over lack of medical facilities

The junior doctors of Hyderabads Osmania General Hospital held a protest on Saturday alleging lack of basic medical facilities to treat patients. The doctors are saying that due to lack of facilities and unavailability of beds, they are for...

Motor racing-Fifth on the grid is more than Ferrari expected, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc qualified fifth for Ferraris 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Saturday and said it was more than he could have expected.The sports most successful team, who have made history with the likes of Niki Lauda and Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020