Pune region may receive moderate rain in next few days: IMD

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday laid the e-foundation stone of the Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex at Hiranagar, near Jammu. Singh, who attended the function through video conference, said the sports complex would be the firs...
Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. Its been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitn...
AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental v...
The junior doctors of Hyderabads Osmania General Hospital held a protest on Saturday alleging lack of basic medical facilities to treat patients. The doctors are saying that due to lack of facilities and unavailability of beds, they are for...