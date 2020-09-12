Two held in Mathura bag snatching case

Two persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with a bag snatching incident near a bank at the Chowki Bagh Bahadur area here earlier this month, police said on Saturday. Two motorcycle-borne men had snatched a bag containing Rs 4.15 lakh from a 60-year-old man when he was leaving the bank on September 3, they said.

The men snatched the bag from Ramesh Chandra Meena and fled the area, they said. The incident took place as soon as Meena came out of the "Punjab National Bank after withdrawing the amount", a police officer had said.

By the time Meena raised an alarm, the miscreants had fled the area, police said, adding that he is a resident Dhauli Piau here. Five teams were formed to nab the accused.

While two accused were nabbed on Saturday near Yamuna Bridge on Mathura Raya road, their four associates gave the police the slip, officials said. According to police, Rs 51,810, one scooty used to commit the crime and a country-made pistol along with three live cartridges were recovered from the accused, identified as Mohan Singh alias 'Choti Baba' and his son Arjun alias 'Sumit', residents of Meerut.

Rs 58,000, part of the money that was looted from Meena and deposited in the account of Mohan Singh in the bank, has been freezed, police said. The accused have confessed to similar acts in other states. After committing crime, they flee to other states to evade arrest, SP (City) Udai Shankar Singh said.

The SP said the accused used to recce the area prior to executing their plan..