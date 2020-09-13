Left Menu
Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med

"Increased military tensions help no one but adversaries who would like to see division in transatlantic unity," he said.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 13-09-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 01:08 IST
Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med
Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have risen over claims and counterclaims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus to maritime areas thought to be rich in natural gas. Image Credit: ANI

The United States remains 'deeply concerned' about Turkey's actions in the eastern Mediterranean, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday, urging a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have risen over claims and counterclaims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus to maritime areas thought to be rich in natural gas.

"Countries in the region need to resolve disagreements including on security and energy resource and maritime issues diplomatically and peacefully," Pompeo said in a fleeting trip to Cyprus on Saturday night, where he met with President Nicos Anastasiades.

