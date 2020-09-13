Left Menu
Lok Sabha's BAC meeting begins at Parliament House Annexe

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:09 IST
Preresentative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The proceeding of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha began on Sunday to arrive at a consensus about what Bills and Ordinances will be discussed in the upcoming monsoon sessions of Parliament. The meeting happened in Parliament House Annexe and was chaired by the Speaker of the Lower House, Om Birla.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Coal and Mines; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; Apna Dal President and MP Anupriya Patel, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP K Suresh Kurup, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Mishra and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Ram Mohan Naidu, attended the BAC meeting. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session. (ANI)

