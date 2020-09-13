42 tourists held for gambling after raid in Goa hotel
Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, 57 mobile phones and other material were seized following the raid conducted in a hotel near the Calangute beach in North Goa district around Saturday midnight, a police spokesman said. The accused, all tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra and New Delhi, were caught gambling on the fifth floor of the hotel, he said.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:25 IST
Goa Police have arrested 42 tourists after a raid on a gambling den at Calangute beach village near here, an official said on Sunday. Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, 57 mobile phones and other material were seized following the raid conducted in a hotel near the Calangute beach in North Goa district around Saturday midnight, a police spokesman said.
The accused, all tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra and New Delhi, were caught gambling on the fifth floor of the hotel, he said. All the accused have been booked under provisions of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, he said.
The official said they will write a letter to the state tourism department to seek suspension of the hotel's licence..
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa Police
- Calangute
- North Goa
- New Delhi
- Gujarat
- Maharashtra
- Goa
ALSO READ
504 smuggled gold bars seized at New Delhi Railway Station, 8 arrested
DRI seizes gold worth Rs 43 cr at New Delhi rly station, 8 held
New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
SC rejects Mallya's plea seeking review of 2017 order in contempt case New Delhi'
Patna-New Delhi Special train runs at 130 km/h between Patna, DDU junction