Three electrocuted in separate incidents in UP's Banda
Three persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday. Kaushal (29) died due to electrocution while he was repairing the wire of a fan, police said. A 35-year-old man, Atul Singh, died due to electric shock while he was repairing the wire of a lighting system at a 'shradh' ceremony, police said..PTI | Banda | Updated: 13-09-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 14:01 IST
Three persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday. All the three persons died on Saturday, they said.
Arvind (45), a resident of Luktara village, died after receiving electric shock from a fan switch. The second such death was reported from Khambaura village in Atarra police station area. Kaushal (29) died due to electrocution while he was repairing the wire of a fan, police said.
A 35-year-old man, Atul Singh, died due to electric shock while he was repairing the wire of a lighting system at a 'shradh' ceremony, police said..
