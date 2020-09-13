Police, security forces rescue terrorist who joined Al Badr in J-K's Awantipora

Police and security forces in Awantipora have rescued a terrorist who had joined the proscribed outfit, Al Badr, police said on Sunday. A press note from Jammu and Kashmir police said, "After the hectic efforts, Police and security forces with help of parents have been able to rescue one more terrorist who had joined proscribed outfit, Al Badr sometimes back."

The endeavour of Police has been to save life and property during the confrontation while dealing with terrorism, the press note said. Earlier on July 25, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said it was able to 'rescue' one terrorist who had joined a proscribed terrorist outfit without loss of life and property.

This achievement was made possible with the help of some good sources who helped the police in rescuing the terrorist who had joined Al Badr, according to the police. (ANI)