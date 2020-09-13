COVID-19: Nepal resumes visa services

Nepal resumed the visa services for foreign nationals on Sunday, a month after one of the staffers at the immigration department tested positive for COVID-19. Issuing a notice, the Department of Immigration said it will not charge any late fees and penalties for visa renewal till September 27 keeping in view the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The department had closed all visa services as per the decision of the government. The department has urged all the service seekers to contact it within 15 days after the resumption of services for the exemption of late fee and penalty.

Nepal's coronavirus cases on Sunday inched closer to the 55,000-mark with 1,039 new cases while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 345..