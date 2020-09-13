Militants attack security forces in Pulwama
Militants attacked a team of security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, but there are no reports of any loss of life, police said. "Around 5:45pm, militants fired on a party of Army's Rashtriya Rifles at Parigam in south Kashmir's Pulwama," a police official said.
The security forces retaliated forcing the militants to flee, he said. There are no reports of any loss of life or injury, he said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said, adding details are awaited..
