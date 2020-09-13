Two men, known to each other, shot dead in separate incidents in northeast Delhi

Two men were shot dead in separate incidents allegedly by some unidentified persons in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Hamid (50) and Farukh (45), they said. The incidents took place on Saturday around 9 pm. Both the deceased were known to each other, police said. Police said that both the incidents took place within a span of 10 to 15 minutes.

According to a senior police officer, Hamid was present inside his office around 9 pm at Nehru Vihar when some unidentified persons fired multiple rounds at him. He died on the spot. After 10-15 minutes in Monga Nagar, Farukh was shot dead when he was standing near his factory. The accused later escaped from there, the officer said. Farukh was also declared dead on the spot. Both the deceased men knew each other. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary, they said. Police are investigating the case from all angles and also trying to find out whether the accused in both cases were same or not.

Two cases have been registered and CCTV cameras of the area are being scanned to identify the accused persons, the officer said. Farukh was a history-sheeter with involvements in Uttar Pradesh, police said.