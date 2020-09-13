Left Menu
NSA to be invoked against miscreants involved in killing Malihabad farmer: Lucknow DM

Ram Vilas Rawat, a Dalit farmer of Malihabad's Dilawar Nagar area was attacked by the six bike-borne youths -- Ghulam Ali, Mustaqeem, Mufeed, Shanu and Guddu – on Thursday night after he objected to them for running their bike on a hosepipe watering his field. Rawat was critically injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the Malihabad community health centre, said police earlier.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:11 IST
The Lucknow district administration has decided to invoke stringent National Security Act against the six bike-borne miscreants involved in the killing of a 30-year-old farmer in its Malihabad tehsil early this week. Ram Vilas Rawat, a Dalit farmer of Malihabad's Dilawar Nagar area was attacked by the six bike-borne youths -- Ghulam Ali, Mustaqeem, Mufeed, Shanu and Guddu – on Thursday night after he objected to them for running their bike on a hosepipe watering his field.

Rawat was critically injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the Malihabad community health centre, said police earlier. "The entire incident is being probed by a Deputy SP rank officer and the National Security Act will be invoked against those found guilty," Lucknow District Magistrate of Abhishek Prakash said on Sunday.

Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order. The police have already booked the six on charges of murder under IPC and various other provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

So far, three accused -- Ghulam Ali, Mustaqeem and Mufeed -- have been arrested, and efforts are on to nab the other two suspects. District Magistrate Prakash on Saturday visited Dilawar Nagar and transferred a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the bank account Rawat's widow.

He also urged the family members of the deceased to maintain peace in the area and assured them of all possible help. "The entire incident will be probed, and mischievous elements should be identified, and their arms' licence will be cancelled," the DM said.

Rawat's death had triggered a protest from his co-villagers, who had blocked the Hardoi Road and clashed with police. "The entire incident will be probed, and mischievous elements would be identified, and their arms' licenses will be cancelled," the DM said.

Malihabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar Rai, meanwhile, on Sunday said the situation in the area is normal, and the police force has been deployed in the area.

Videos

