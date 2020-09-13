Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair sells for more than $81,000

The roughly 2-inch (5 centimetre) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln's postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth. It was presented to Dr Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president's widow, according to RR Auction.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:36 IST
Lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair sells for more than $81,000
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair along with a blood-stained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than USD 81,000. The items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday, according to RR Auction of Boston.

No information about the buyer was disclosed. The roughly 2-inch (5 centimetre) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln's postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.

It was presented to Dr Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president's widow, according to RR Auction. Dr Todd was present when Lincoln's body was examined. The hair is mounted on an official War Department telegram sent to Dr Todd by George Kinnear, his assistant in the Lexington, Kentucky, post office. The telegram was received in Washington at 11 p.m. on April 14, 1865.

RR Auction vouched for the authenticity of the lock and telegram. Dr. Todd's son, James Todd, wrote in a 1945 letter that the clipping of hair "has remained entirely in the custody of our family since that time." It last was sold in 1999, the auction house said. "When you are dealing with samples of Lincoln's hair, provenance is everything — and in this case, we know that this came from a family member who was at the President's bedside," Bobby Livingston, RR Auction's executive vice president, said in a statement.

The USD 81,250 selling price was slightly more than the USD 75,000 the auction house was hoping the items would fetch. The telegram is significant because it disproved a theory that then-Secretary of War Edwin Stanton plotted to kill Lincoln because of their personal and political differences, according to historians.

Some people said Stanton ordered military communications to be disrupted, allowing Booth to briefly escape. The time stamp on the dispatch shows that military telegraph lines were functioning on the night Lincoln was assassinated.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Disney's 'Mulan' opens weak in China with $23.2 million at box offices

Walt Disney Cos live-action remake of Mulan pulled in 23.2 million over the weekend at box offices in China, a slow start for the big-budget epic about a Chinese folk hero in its most important theatrical market.The debut for Mulan fell sho...

Will take steps to get stay vacated: Maha CM on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government will take steps to get vacated the apex courts interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in education and job...

Huge quantity of banned cough syrup seized, 4 persons apprehended by BSF

Four persons including a Bangladeshi national were apprehended and a huge quantity of banned cough syrup phensedyl seized by BSF during separate raids in West Bengal, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday. It said that...

Death toll rises to 11, over 20 still missing in Central Nepal landslide

Death toll in Sindhupalchowk District of Central Nepal has risen to 11 while 20 are reported missing after landslide triggered by incessant rainfall over-night swept residential area. Preliminary report of Police stated that a total of 11 h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020