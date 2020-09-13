MP: Shopkeeper abducted by 4 men in police uniforms in Bhind

A 28-year-old shopkeeper was abducted by four people wearing police uniforms in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

Prem Kishore Gupta was intercepted by the accused while he was on his motorcycle on Saturday evening in the CityKotwali police station area and forced to sit in a four-wheeler, said Chambal Range Inspector General of Police Manoj Sharma.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, the IG said.