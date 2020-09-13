Pak security forces gun down 4 terrorists

Pak security forces gun down 4 terroristsPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:22 IST
At least four terrorists, including a banned outfit's most wanted commander, were killed by Pakistan's security forces in the country's restive northwestern tribal district, the Army said.
Commander Ihsan Santray and the other militants were killed in an operation in South Waziristan's Garyoom area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.
The commander masterminded several terrorist attacks in which Army officers were also killed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- South Waziristan
- Pakistan Army
- InterServices Public Relations
ALSO READ
Banton scores 71 before England-Pakistan T20 game rained off
Seasonal torrential rains claim 125 lives in Pakistan: NDMA
India not to take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
India to not take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
Seasonal torrential rains claim 134 lives in Pakistan: NDMA