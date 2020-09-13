Woman on morning walk robbed of gold ornament

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly robbed a 60-year-old woman going on a morning walk of her gold 'mangalsutra' worth Rs 18,000 in Nagpur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 6 am in Shanti Nagar area, police said.

"The robbers came on a motorcycle and asked the woman to keep her mangalsutra safe from robbers. When she took it out and wrapped it in a cloth, the accused snatched it and fled from the spot," a police official said. A case has been registered in this connection.