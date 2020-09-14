Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman with mental health issues booked for killing 3-yr-old daughter

He said his wife Renu had mental health issues and has misbehaved with their child in the past also, a statement agreed upon by the woman's parents also, the official said. An FIR was filed at the local police station against the father in the morning but later a fresh case was registered against the mother, the policeman said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-09-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 00:51 IST
Woman with mental health issues booked for killing 3-yr-old daughter

A woman with mental health issues was booked here for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter before injuring herself on Sunday, police said. Earlier in the day, officials had said that the child was killed by her father who had smashed her on the floor of their house in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, around 9.30 am.

"When a local police team reached the spot, the woman was found injured and the child was found dead. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where the woman is undergoing treatment," Noida Additional Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said. "An inquiry from neighbours and other locals revealed that the man was an alcoholic and often fought with his wife. They had a major fight day before yesterday also," Singh said.

Amit, the child's father, was missing from the house since morning and became a suspect in the case but later he emerged at the police station with a complaint against his wife over the episode, a police spokesperson said. He said his wife Renu had mental health issues and has misbehaved with their child in the past also, a statement agreed upon by the woman's parents also, the official said.

An FIR was filed at the local police station against the father in the morning but later a fresh case was registered against the mother, the policeman said. No arrest has been made in the case as of yet and further investigation is underway, the official added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters set government building on fire in eastern Libya

Protesters set fire to the governments headquarters in the Libyan city of Benghazi, as rare demonstrations over living conditions and corruption continued in the east of the country for a third day.The protests late on Saturday also erupted...

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agenc...

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts....

Newton shines in debut as Patriots knock off Dolphins

Cam Newton looked like his former self by scoring twice and amassing a combined 230 yards passing and rushing to lead the New England Patriots to a 21-11 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Foxborough, Mass. In his Patri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020