PM Modi invites ideas, inputs from countrymen for 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited suggestions for his monthly Sunday address Mann ki Baat which is set to take place on September 27.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:04 IST
"The greatest strength of #MannKiBaat is the diverse range of inputs received from people across India. This month's episode will take place on 27th September. I urge you all to share your ideas on the NaMo App, @mygovindia, or by dialing 1800-11-7800," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. (ANI)
