Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament will send message to soldiers guarding our borders that country stands behind them: PM Modi

All MPs attending the monsoon session will unanimously send a message to our Armed Forces, guarding our borders, that the nation stands behind them, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:30 IST
Parliament will send message to soldiers guarding our borders that country stands behind them: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

All MPs attending the monsoon session will unanimously send a message to our Armed Forces, guarding our borders, that the nation stands behind them, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. "This Parliament, and especially this session have another responsibility. Today, when our soldiers are holding fort on borders, on hilly and difficult terrain, and snowfall is likely after some time, I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," the Prime Minister said.

The message from Prime Minister comes in view of the ongoing standoff at the India-China border in Eastern Ladakh. India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June.

Earlier, PM Modi thanked all MPs for choosing the path of duty, by consenting to attend the Parliament's monsoon session, even during the coronavirus crisis. He had also urged all parliamentarians and others to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines to ensure safety. He had also expressed the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine would soon be found to end the pandemic and the crisis phase would come to a stop.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commences today. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1. According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for COVID-19. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday has sent a safety COVID-19 kit along with a letter to all the parliamentarians amid the pandemic.

The Speaker said that Lok Sabha Secretariat has made all the arrangements for members' safety and convenience to enable them to participate in the deliberations of the House without any apprehension. Earlier today, sanitisation work was also undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of the session. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Scheffler out of US Open with a positive coronavirus test

Scottie Scheffler became the second player forced to withdraw from a major championship because of the coronavirus with a positive test result that knocks him out of the U.S. Open this week at Winged Foot. The USGA said Scheffler, the leadi...

Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to head warnings

A collective failure by political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for an infectious disease pandemic has transformed a world at risk to a world in disorder, according to a report on international epidemic preparedness.Financial and pol...

Mongolians hold anti-China protest in Tokyo

The Mongolian community in Tokyo staged a demonstration against the Chinese government over its controversial language policy aimed at replacing Mongolian with Mandarin at educational institutions in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region in ...

Basketball-Australia pushes NBL start back to January due to COVID-19

The start of Australias top basketball league has been pushed back to January due to financial concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday. National Basketball League NBL Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman said the 202021...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020