'Hotel Rwanda hero' appears in Rwandan court amid tight security

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, appeared in a Rwandan court amid tight security on Monday, where prosecutors are expected to formally charge him and hear his plea.
Rwandan police have said that Rusesabagina - who called for armed resistance to the government in a YouTube video - was arrested on suspicion of terrorism on an international warrant. His family dispute that.
