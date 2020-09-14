Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over east Med dispute

Turkey does not expect to face European Union sanctions over a dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, a day after a Turkish survey ship pulled out of contested waters. The EU says it fully supports member states Greece and Cyprus in their dispute with Turkey and has said it is drawing up potential sanctions if dialogue does not begin.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:57 IST
Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over east Med dispute

Turkey does not expect to face European Union sanctions over a dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, a day after a Turkish survey ship pulled out of contested waters.

The EU says it fully supports member states Greece and Cyprus in their dispute with Turkey and has said it is drawing up potential sanctions if dialogue does not begin. The bloc's leaders could make a decision at a summit on Sept. 24-25. Cavusoglu repeated Turkey was open to talks without pre-conditions, but added that the seismic research vessel Oruc Reis will soon resume operations after it anchored off Turkey's southern coast on Sunday.

He said he did not expect EU leaders, who have already agreed modest sanctions against Turkey, to take further steps next week but such measures could not be ruled out. "It could be against our ship, our company, individuals. They took such decisions in the past. Have we given up on our determination? No, our determination increased," he told broadcaster NTV.

Tensions have risen over claims and counter claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus - which are backed by France - to maritime areas potentially rich in natural gas. Several countries have conducted naval exercise in the region, and Turkey has other vessels searching for oil and gas off Cyprus. The threat of sanctions has in part pushed the Turkish lira deeper into record low territory, complicating the country's recovery from a sharp economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey's Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted on Monday that a peaceful solution could be found. "Greece and EU countries must not waste the chance given for diplomacy and must take reciprocal steps," he said, without elaborating. In a brief visit to Cyprus on Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States remains "deeply concerned" about Turkey's actions at sea. Ankara responded that Washington needed to be more neutral.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine hopes boost world share markets

World stocks rallied on Monday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial, but caution lingered before a host of central bank meetings this week.Sterling, which has been hit by renewed Brexit turmoil, was...

Iraqi PM appoints Mustafa Ghaleb as c.bank governor - INA

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appointed Mustafa Ghaleb as central bank governor, state news agency INA said on Monday.INA did not provide further details. Iraqs economy and oil sector were battered by years of wars, sanctions and ...

EU, China sign food protection deal ahead of challenging summit

The European Union and China signed a deal on Monday to protect each others exported food and drinks items from feta cheese to Pixian bean paste ahead of challenging discussions on trade, climate change and human rights at an online summit....

Drugs case: Alleged peddler Anuj Keshwani sent to judicial custody till September 23

Anuj Keshwani, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was sent to judicial custody till September 23 by a Mumbai court on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020