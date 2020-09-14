Man poisons wife, daughter over family dispute

A man allegedly poisoned his wife and daughter over a family dispute in the Rampur Kotwa area here, police said on Monday. While the daughter died during treatment at a hospital, her mother is battling for life, they said. Monu Yadav allegedly poisoned his wife Jyoti (35) and daughter Deepti(5) following a dispute between them over family matters, police said.

They were referred to Allahabad hospital where Deepti died Sunday night, they said. Jyoti's father has alleged that both were poisoned by Yadav, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they said..