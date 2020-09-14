Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur police forms SIT to probe 'love jihad' cases

An eight-member SIT formed by the Kanpur police is looking into allegations of forced conversion on the pretext of marriage and has come across over a dozen such cases, an official said. Recently, the Kanpur police had arrested two people-- Mohsin Khan and Aamir--in an alleged 'love jihad' case, said another senior official.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:32 IST
Kanpur police forms SIT to probe 'love jihad' cases

An eight-member SIT formed by the Kanpur police is looking into allegations of forced conversion on the pretext of marriage and has come across over a dozen such cases, an official said. The SIT was formed about a fortnight ago after some members of Hindu organisations met Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal, alleging “love jihad” incidents. The issue had surfaced after a Kanpur woman, Shalini Yadav, married a Muslim man recently. The couple, however, approached a Delhi court, denying allegations of forced conversion. According to the official, the special investigation team (SIT) will investigate the alleged role of Islamic organisations in it.

The SIT led by Deepak Bhuker, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur (South), has been told to look into any fixed pattern or modus operandi behind the alleged incidents, the official said. The SIT, which has till now come across at least a dozen such cases, mostly from the Juhi area in Kanpur, has decided to investigate if any Islamic organisation has a role in funding the “love jihad' racket in Kanpur, the official said. There is a strong possibility that some Islamic outfits may be providing financial assistance to a handful of organisations involved in such anti-national acts, the official claimed. Meanwhile, SP Deepak Bhuker said the help of a special SWAT team has been sought for surveillance, he added.

The SIT has contacted local police stations and sought details of all alleged “love jihad” cases reported in the past two years, he said. Bhuker said the probe team has been extracting records related to a dozen phone numbers to establish links. They have been gathering information about such couples, their bank accounts and recording statements of their family members, Bhuker said, adding that phone numbers of their aides have also been extracted.

Bhuker, however, said in the case involving Shalini Yadav, the couple had approached the Delhi High Court and later appeared before a magistrate at the Tees Hazari court there, denying the allegations. He said the woman had said that she was a major and married a man of her choice. Since the woman is a major and there is nothing for police to do, a closure report will be sent to the court soon, the SP said. Police are looking into the conspiracy angle to ascertain if youths involved in this are being funded from abroad, the SP said. Police are also trying to find out if the youth in any case hid their identity, the SP said. Recently, the Kanpur police had arrested two people-- Mohsin Khan and Aamir--in an alleged 'love jihad' case, said another senior official. Mohsin Khan allegedly befriended a girl, posing as Sameer and then married her, the senior official added. His friend Aamir became befriended a younger sister of Mohsin's wife but the girl realised their plan and stopped meeting him. She was then allegedly threatened with dire consequences if she did not marry Aamir. Another case was reported from the Naubasta area where Fateh Khan possessed two Aadhaar cards, one of these in the name of Aryan Malhotra, said Kanpur’s Govind Nagar Circle Officer Vikas Pandey.

The Hindu family in whose house he had rented a room for two years had later accused him of abusing their minor daughter. Upon investigation, it was found that he had two identity cards, one of which was fake. His real name was Fateh Khan and he is a resident of Bijnor. He was sent to jail on charges of rape, Pandey added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Global shares mostly rise as investors look ahead to Fed

Global shares mostly rose Monday, continuing a period of increased volatility, as traders awaited cues from the US central bank later in the week. US shares appeared set for gains with Dow futures up 1 per cent and SP 500 futures up 1.3 per...

EU plays the money card as Johnson faces Brexit revolt in parliament

The European Union on Monday ramped up pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step back from breaking the Brexit divorce treaty, delaying a key decision on Londons euro clearing just as he faces a rebellion in the British parliament.Th...

COVID-19: Goa BJP MLAs Fernandes, Sopte test positive

Goa BJP MLAs Antonio alias TonyFernandes and Dayanand Sopte have tested positive for novelcoronavirus infection, a senior state health departmentofficial said on MondaySt Cruz MLA Fernandes is in a private hospital sinceSunday while Mandrem...

Mnuchin says he will continue to work on COVID-19 deal -CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said there still could be a deal with Congress for more federal coronavirus aid, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also voiced optimism despite the Senates failure to pass an aid bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020