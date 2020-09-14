Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padma awards nominations open till Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:20 IST
Padma awards nominations open till Tuesday

The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the process of online nominations for the 2021 Padma awards, recognising distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in various disciplines, will be available till Tuesday. The nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards will be received online only on the portal "https://padmaawards.gov.in/" \nhttps://padmaawards.gov.in, a statement from the ministry said.

The last date for online nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards is September 15, it said. The Padma awards, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

In the last few years, the Modi government has been honouring scores of unsung heroes with the Padma awards for their life-long contributions to the society and achievements in different fields. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The awards seek to recognise 'work of distinction' and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines, such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

"The government is committed to transform Padma awards into People's Padma and all citizens are therefore requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination," the statement said. The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

The home ministry has requested all central ministries, departments, states and UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, institutes of excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and persons who are doing selfless service to the society. Further details in this regard are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (http://www.mha.gov.in/ \nwww.mha.gov.in ).

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SFI members hold protest against NEP 2020 outside Himachal Assembly

Members of Students Federation of India SFI held a protest on Monday in Shimla against both Central and state government accusing them of forcing the National Education Policy NEP on the institutions and students amid Covid-19 pandemic. The...

Govt introduces three farm sector bills, says MSP will stay; Oppn accuses it of attacking federal structure

The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha on the farm sector, asserting that they will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh...

Plea in HC for gratuity to disabled SSC officers who retired before 1993

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking payment of death-cum-retirement gratuity to the disabled short service commission SSC officers who retired prior to June 1993. A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon said ...

Ex-UK attorney general condemns bid to rewrite Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was trying to dampen down growing opposition on Monday to his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britains divorce deal with the European Union, after his former attorney general said doing so would permanently damage ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020