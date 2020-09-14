Man surrenders to police after killing wife, mother-in-law in Jaipur

A man killed his wife and her mother with a sharp-edged weapon here and surrendered himself to the police afterwards. The incident took place in the Chaksu area of the district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Ramkishan Saini, attacked his wife, Manju, aged around 35, after a verbal altercation. When her mother came to her rescue, he attacked her as well, leaving both women dead on the spot, the police said. Saini, who is unemployed, used to live in the house of his mother-in-law, who was a widow. He has two sons and a daughter, the police added.

He himself informed the police about the incident, following which he was arrested, they said. "Primary investigation reveals that he suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair," a police officer said.

The bodies have also been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital, he added..