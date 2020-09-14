Italian national held with charas sent to five-day police custody
Claudio Piccirilli was arrested by a team of the Bhuntar Police on Saturday evening after the recovery of the charas at the Bajaura check-post when he was going from Manali to Delhi in a bus, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. The SP said Piccirilli had hidden charas in his briefcase.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:48 IST
A 52-year-old Italian national, who was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district with 1.63 kg of charas, was sent to five-day police custody by a court on Monday, an official said. Claudio Piccirilli was arrested by a team of the Bhuntar Police on Saturday evening after the recovery of the charas at the Bajaura check-post when he was going from Manali to Delhi in a bus, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.
The SP said Piccirilli had hidden charas in his briefcase. He was going to Delhi after staying at a guest House in Manali.
Piccirilli had come to India before the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SP added..
ALSO READ
Motorcyclist dies after being run over by truck in Delhi's Nand Nagri area
Will ensure social distancing is maintained in metros: Delhi Transport Minister
2 members of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force arrested from Delhi
Man shot at for asking for utensil in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, two held
Delhi HC seeks to ascertain credentials of petitioner claiming widows' pension halted amid COVID