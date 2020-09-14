Italian national held with charas sent to five-day police custody

A 52-year-old Italian national, who was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district with 1.63 kg of charas, was sent to five-day police custody by a court on Monday, an official said. Claudio Piccirilli was arrested by a team of the Bhuntar Police on Saturday evening after the recovery of the charas at the Bajaura check-post when he was going from Manali to Delhi in a bus, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said Piccirilli had hidden charas in his briefcase. He was going to Delhi after staying at a guest House in Manali.

Piccirilli had come to India before the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SP added..