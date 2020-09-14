Lavrov cancels trip to Berlin for talks on Tuesday - Russian ministry

Lavrov cancels trip to Berlin for talks on Tuesday - Russian ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:34 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cancelled a planned trip to Berlin for talks on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, citing a change in his German counterpart's schedule.
The move comes amid tensions over the suspected poisoning by a Novichok nerve agent of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is being treated in a hospital in Berlin. Russia has said it has not yet seen evidence of his poisoning.
ALSO READ
Berlin police arrest over 100 people during protest against COVID-19 restrictions
German president condemns far-right protest in Berlin
Berlin zoo's twin panda cubs celebrate 1st birthday
EXPLAINER-What is Novichok, the poison Germany says was used on Alexei Navalny?
Berlin tech trade fair is back, but 240,000 visitors aren't