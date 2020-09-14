Left Menu
France says Lebanese political forces must form govt without delay

In response to a question on whether Paris would accept a delay in creating a government, spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said Lebanese political parties had been reminded repeatedly of the need to create a government quickly to be able to implement essential reforms. "All Lebanese political forces have endorsed this goal.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:36 IST
France's foreign ministry said on Monday that all Lebanese political forces need to come good on their promise to quickly put in place a government. In response to a question on whether Paris would accept a delay in creating a government, spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said Lebanese political parties had been reminded repeatedly of the need to create a government quickly to be able to implement essential reforms.

"All Lebanese political forces have endorsed this goal. It is up to them to translate this commitment into action without delay. It is their responsibility," she said. A deadline agreed with France expires on Tuesday.

