Those involved in movements against Centre's citizenship policies are being targetted: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reacting to the arrest of Umar Khalid, JNU alumnus and rights activist in connection with the Delhi riots said those involved in movements against the Centre's citizenship policies are being "targeted".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:28 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reacting to the arrest of Umar Khalid, JNU alumnus and rights activist in connection with the Delhi riots said those involved in movements against the Centre's citizenship policies are being "targeted". Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said action should be taken only if there is evidence of wrongdoing.

Apparently hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Banerjee, who has been one of its most stringent critics, said, "Those involved in movements against NPR, NRC have been targeted". "I have seen it (the news of Khalid's arrest) in newspapers. First they (the Centre) had named Sitaram Yechury in the chargesheet and now they have removed it. But they have put the names of Yogendra Yadav and others (in the chargesheet) "This is not right in democracy. If someone has done something wrong and you have evidence of it then action should be taken as per law," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Khalid was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police late on Sunday night after 11 hours of interrogation for his alleged involvement in the February Delhi riots. He has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A Delhi court Monday sent him to police custody for 10 days.

The riots had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 23 and claimed 53 lives and left about 200 injured. Two Delhi police personnel also lost their lives.

