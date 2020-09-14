Police raid hookah bar in Ghaziabad

The Indira Puram police here raided a hookah bar being run in the garb of a gymnasium, an official said on Monday

According to SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, this was the second such raid conducted by police since Friday. He said 15 youths were arrested for violating coronavirus-related norms during the raid. Police raided the hookah bar situated in the Niti Khand area on Sunday night on information provided by local residents, he said, adding that it was being run in the garb of gymnasium. Earlier on Friday night, police had raided a hookah bar being run at Angel Mall of Kaushambi Colony. Around 50 youngsters were found consuming liquor and smoking hookah, the SP said, adding that the bar’s manager and owner were nabbed

Police recovered tobacco, hookah and liquor from both places. Police are probing whether the bar owners had the licence to serve tobacco and liquor, the SSP said.