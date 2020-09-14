Union Cabinet to meet on Tuesday
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday at Parliament House Annexe here.
The meeting comes a day after the start of the monsoon session. Eight bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday while two were passed in the House.
The session is being held with several precautionary measures in place due to COVID-19 pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)
