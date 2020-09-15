Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad traffic police facilitate transport of live organ

Hyderabad Traffic Police on Monday, once again facilitated the transport of the live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the live organ.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:08 IST
Hyderabad traffic police facilitate transport of live organ
Hyderabad Traffic Police on Monday facilitated the transport of the live organ (Lungs) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Traffic Police on Monday, once again facilitated the transport of the live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the live organ. According to Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City, "On Monday once again Hyderabad Traffic police facilitated the transport of the live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organs. On 14 September 2020 at 21.48 hours Hyderabad Traffic Police arranged Green Channel for transportation of live organ (lungs) from Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdikapul to KIMS Hospital, Minister's Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad."

The distance between Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdikapul to KIMS Hospital, Minister's Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad is 5.6 kilometres which was covered in five minutes, Kumar said. "The medical team carrying the live organ (lungs) left at 21.48 hrs from Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdikapul to KIMS Hospital, Minister's Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad at 21.53 hours," said Kumar.

"The efforts of Hyderabad Traffic Police in the transportation of live organ (lungs) were applauded by the managements of Gleneagles Global and KIMS Hospitals as it would help in saving one precious life. This year in 2020, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 8 times," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Researchers trial inhaled versions of Oxford and Imperial COVID-19 vaccine candidatesInhaled versions of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College w...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over Bad Boy BillionairesAn Indian courts decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tyc...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.He changed the way we live British designer Terence Conran dies at 88Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged...

COVID-19 referendum vote 'no riskier than going to supermarket' - Chilean poll chief

Chilean citizens planning to vote in a referendum on a new constitution next month will be at no greater risk of contracting coronavirus at the ballot box than they would be going to the supermarket, the head of the countrys electoral servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020