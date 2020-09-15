Left Menu
Liberia: President George Weah declares rape as national emergency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monrovia | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GeorgeWeahOff)

President of Liberia, George Weah has declared rape as a national emergency and also directed new measures to tackle it after the West African State witnessed a recent spike of cases, according to a news report by Radio France Internationale.

The move will see 1.7 million euros allotted to the fight to stop gender and sexual violence. Under the national rape emergency, Weah has announced several measures, including the appointment of a special prosecutor for rape and the establishment of a National Sex Offender Registry and a National Security Taskforce on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), among others.

"We are witnessing an epidemic of rape within the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting mostly children and young girls across the country," Weah said at a national anti-rape conference earlier this month.

Liberian women's rights activist and Nobel Peace laureate Leymah Gbowee praised the protesters for helping to bring about the new anti-rape laws.

According to feminist activists, over 900 cases of rape have been perpetrated against women and girls including acts of sodomy targeting under-aged males since the coronavirus hit.

A UN (United Nation) report in 2016 recorded 803 rape cases last year in the country of 4.5 million and found that only two percent of sexual violence cases led to a conviction. The rape cases in Liberia are rising every day because at the time of the 14-year civil war (1989-2003) rape was not considered a punishable offense.

