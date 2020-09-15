Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS over 'Chinese surveillance'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the issue of 'China's agency watching Indian political leaders and over 10,000 Indians.' Earlier yesterday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaking with regard to a media report emerging that the Chinese government and military is watching over 10,000 Indians which include politicians, bureaucrats, journalists and people belonging to fields of academics as well, had said that the fact that the Chinese authorities "are looking at the details" of 10,000 Indians is no "small thing" further calling it "a deep mining operation".

Congress has also urged the government to step up its efforts on cybersecurity for confronting China's intentions. The monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1 without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19. (ANI)