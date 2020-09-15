Fire in Beirut commercial district put out, civil defence says
A fire that erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday has been extinguished, civil defence official George Abou Moussa told Reuters. A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:02 IST
A fire that erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday has been extinguished, civil defense official George Abou Moussa told Reuters. A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smoldering as firefighters hosed it down. The building was close to completion after years of construction.
Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier broadcast footage showing smoke billowing from the building.
