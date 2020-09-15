Par passes bill to give statutory status to aviation regulators
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:21 IST
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 also provides for keeping aircraft belonging to the country's armed forces outside the purview of the Aircraft Act, 1934.
The Bill also proposes to increase the fine amount for violations of new rules from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The bill was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It had got the approval of Lok Sabha in March.
