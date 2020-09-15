China says its vessel is patrolling waters under its jurisdiction after Indonesian report

China says its vessel is patrolling waters under its jurisdiction after Indonesian reportReuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:41 IST
China said on Tuesday that one of its vessels was patrolling normally in waters under its jurisdiction, in response to Indonesia reporting that a Chinese coast guard vessel had entered its exclusive economic zone.
China's rights and interests in relevant waters are clear, Wang Wenbin, the spokesman with China's foreign ministry, told a news briefing. He said the two sides have communicated about the issue.
