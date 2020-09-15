NGT asks MoEF, CPCB if waste management rules cover plastic pens

The National Green Tribunal has directed the environment ministry and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a report on whether plastic pens have been covered under Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2018. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kunar Goel noted that the issue has not been finalized and sought an action taken report (ATR) on this matter by October 14.

The order came after CPCB told the green tribunal that the items covered under EPR in PWM Rules, 2018 are multi-layered plastic sachets or pouches or packaging, thus, items such as pens and other plastic products have not been covered under Extended Producers Liabilities. "National Framework for EPR under PWM Rules, 2018 is under consideration at MoEF&CC. CPCB has communicated to MoEF to clearly enumerate the items to be covered under EPR," the apex pollution monitoring body said.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) told the NGT that it has suggested three measures to producers, importers, and brand owners for disposal of plastic waste including pens. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Avani Mishra against the unchecked use of plastic pens hurting the environment. It is submitted by the petitioner that 91 percent of the plastic waste so generated is not recycled; 1,600 to 2,400 million pieces are brought to the market every year. The extended producers' liability is not being duly enforced, the plea alleged and suggested that a policy of 'buy-back' be introduced.