Three drown in river Jharkhand's Palamu district

Three youths drowned onTuesday while taking bath at the confluence of Auranga andKoyel rivers in Jharkhand's Palamu district

One body has been recovered so far, while efforts wereunderway to trace the other two youths, a senior districtofficial here said

A group of seven, most of them teenagers, had gone totake bath in the river early in the day, but three of themlost balance and drowned, he added.