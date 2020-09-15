Left Menu
Three drown in river Jharkhand's Palamu district

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:50 IST
Three youths drowned onTuesday while taking bath at the confluence of Auranga andKoyel rivers in Jharkhand's Palamu district

One body has been recovered so far, while efforts wereunderway to trace the other two youths, a senior districtofficial here said

A group of seven, most of them teenagers, had gone totake bath in the river early in the day, but three of themlost balance and drowned, he added.

