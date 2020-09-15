Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't allow Mekedatu dam construction, CM assures TN Assembly

When DMK deputy leader Duraimurugan raised reported efforts by Karnataka to persuade the Centre for early approval to build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu, Palaniswami said the Supreme Court's judgment on the Cauvery issue is clear. As per the verdict, the "water due for Tamil Nadu should be fully released.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:01 IST
Won't allow Mekedatu dam construction, CM assures TN Assembly

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday assured the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the state government would not allow construction of a reservoir across river Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka. When DMK deputy leader Duraimurugan raised reported efforts by Karnataka to persuade the Centre for early approval to build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu, Palaniswami said the Supreme Court's judgment on the Cauvery issue is clear.

As per the verdict, the "water due for Tamil Nadu should be fully released. Not only that, the water shall not be blocked or diverted," the Chief Minister said. Karnataka's repeated bid to bring up the Mekedatu proposal for discussion in the Cauvery WaterManagement Authority was halted in view of staunchopposition from Tamil Nadu, he said.

"A case related to this is in the Supreme Court. I would like to convey categorically to the deputy leader that the Tamil Nadu government would never allow them (Karnataka) to construct Mekedatu dam," he asserted. Also, Palaniswami said the Supreme Court's judgment would help establish Tamil Nadu's rights in the issue.

According to the draft Terms of Reference of the proposal (2019), the Mekedatu BalancingReservoir and Drinking Water Project involvesconstruction of a balancing reservoir acrossRiver Cauvery near Mekedatu in Karnataka. While the project cost is estimated at Rs 9,000 crore,the proposal is aimed at providing drinking water facilitiesto Bengaluru Metropolitan region and its surroundingareas (4.75 TMC) and generate 400 MW of power as an additional benefit.

Tamil Nadu had all along strongly opposed the project and approached the Supreme Court as well saying any dam proposal by upper riparian states in the Cauvery basin would deprive the state's delta farmers of their rightful share of water as per the apex court verdict.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EEFC arrest 2 lecturers of Kwara State College of Health Technology over internet fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EEFC in Ilorin has arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdulahi Opashola, and Adebisi Ademola, and 28 others over alleged involvement in internet fraud, acco...

Priyanka slams UP govt over reports on proposed 5-year contract for state employees

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that it is mulling a five-year contractual service for state employees of group B and C, alleging that it is increasing the pain of the yo...

London judges rule some insurers were wrong to reject businesses' COVID claims

London judges have ruled that some of the worlds biggest insurers were wrong to reject thousands of claims from small firms battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britains Financial Conduct Authority FCA said on Tuesday. The FCA, which brought ...

Struggling amid COVID, homeless elderly man uses pamphlet urging people to buy handkerchief

Kanshi Ram Sharma lost the roof over his head during an anti-encroachment drive eight years ago. He now lives in a temple near Khan Market here and earns his living by selling handkerchiefs and cotton towels. A pamphlet tied to his waist re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020