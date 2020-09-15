TN CM comes up with new plan for quick redressal of people's grievances

A state-level help centre-cum- integrated public grievance redressal management system would be implemented for expeditious registration and initiation of remedial measures, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Tuesday. Under the initiative, a person could upload his grievances, related to several government departments, in a single portal and all petitions shall be promptly processed and remedied, he said.

Noting that several petitions received by the authorities sought employment opportunities, Palaniswami said steps would be taken to provide such individuals skill development as per need and jobs. The project would be implemented through the information technology department at an estimated cost of Rs 12.78 crore in the first phase, he said adding, the help centre proposed under the plan would be extended on need basiss.

On the need for the new proposal, Palaniswami said various government departments and district authorities had separate arrangements and websites for grievance redressal besides a state level Chief Minister's Special Cell. In view of such a scenario, an individual had to submit his petitions at various levels and a same petition at the district and state level.

Hence an organisational set up to integrate all grievance redressal bodies under the government departments for quick disposal of petitions was imperative, he said.PTI VGN PTI PTI.