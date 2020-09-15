DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 15

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 ** ATHENS - Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is scheduled to meet and hold a news conference with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on Sept. 15 - 1000 GMT.

** LISBON - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet with his Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva, in Lisbon - 1500 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers debate lack of coordination regarding COVID-19 health assessments.

** ATHENS - Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev visits Greece and attends the 24th Roundtable with the Government of Greece (to September 16). MOSCOW - Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers and pay also visit, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia (to Sept. 16).

GENEVA - WHO Europe meeting on COVID-19 response (final day) VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president speaks to press on a regulation on high performing computing and on connectivity.

BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn, Research Minister Anja Karliczek and the head of vaccine regulator PEI, Klaus Cichutek, hold a news conference on coronavirus vaccine research. - 1030 GMT VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen holds a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy after receiving him in his office. - 1030 GMT

LONDON - Indonesia's finance minister and PBOC officials are speaking at a emerging and frontier markets conference - 1200 GMT VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. - 1330 GMT

LJUBLJANA - Foreign ministers of Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia visit Slovenia. BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative of the union for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell debates current foreign affairs issues with European lawmakers in Brussels - 0700 GMT. VIENNA - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to the Republic of Austria (to Sep. 16). BRUSSELS - EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager speaks on regulation on high performing computing. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks on the implementation of the EU's recovery and resilience facility.

ATHENS - European Council President Charles Michel will visit Athens. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 199th anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR - 199th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 199th anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS - 199th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 199th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

** BANGKOK – Thailand's prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, chairs a special economic task force meeting on stimulus measures to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic - 0200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers vote on establishing the EU's just transition fund - 1530 GMT

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a speech at an event organized by the German Medicines Manufacturers’ Association - 1330 GMT. LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before parliament's Liaison Committee to discuss government’s response to Coronavirus, in particular in relation to the economy, Brexit and foreign policy - 1430 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen lays out proposals for a post-COVID19 world in her first State of the European Union address before the European Parliament - 0700 GMT. PARIS - OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone presents the global economic outlook, updating its forecasts for major economies and member countries, in the frame of the coronavirus crisis.

PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 VILNIUS - Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki and several government ministers in Lithuania for a joint sitting of Polish and Lithuanian governments.

BERLIN - German foreign minister Heiko Maas meets Iran´s foreign minister Javad Zarif in Berlin - 1530 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

BRUSSELS - EU environment chief Virginijus Sinkevicius speaks at an event on how the bloc can move to a more circular economy, by improving recycling and cutting waste. - 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meets with European Council president Charles Michel in Brussels. - 1015 GMT

MADRID - Spain´s minister of economy, Nadia Calvino participates in the Assembly of the Asian Development Bank - 0730 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Berlin - 0900 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON D.C. - Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif speaks at closed think tank event - 1500 GMT

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier hosts a meeting of fellow EU ministers responsible for trade, with particular focus on the future of the steel industry. A joint news conference with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis is scheduled – 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign affairs ministers meet to discuss developments related to China, Turkey, Russia. VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization - 0645 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ** ROME - Polish President Andrzej Duda will pay a visit to the Holy See and Italy. He will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (to September 24). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council virtual summit meeting on "global governance post COVID-19" - 1230 GMT. FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 ** CLEVELAND, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate – 0100 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas speaks to press on the EU's new pact on migration and asylum. TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

** LONDON - IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the LSE - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to press on the EU's enlargement package and on an economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans.

BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

** MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 ** NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03 GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election. United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov.09)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

