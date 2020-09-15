Two terrorists associated with Al-Badr arrested in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Al-Badr and seized Rs 6 lakhs from their possession. According to police, incriminating material has also been seized from the arrested persons.

On September 13, police and security forces in Awantipora rescued a terrorist who had joined the proscribed outfit, Al Badr. A press note from Jammu and Kashmir police had said, "After the hectic efforts, police and security forces with help of parents have been able to rescue one more terrorist who had joined proscribed outfit, Al Badr sometime back." (ANI)