Drivers arrested for robbing man after giving him lift

Two drivers rendered jobless due to the lockdown were arrested for allegedly robbing a man after giving him lift in a cab in west Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Tuesday. Thereafter, raids were conducted and the accused were held on Sunday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said.

Two drivers rendered jobless due to the lockdown were arrested for allegedly robbing a man after giving him lift in a cab in west Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Dharmendra Dabas (44), a resident of Salahpur Majra Dabas; and Vikash (29), a resident of Kanjhawala, they said.

Dabas was a cab driver and Vikash a DTC cluster bus driver. On the intervening night of September 4 and 5, police received information about a robbery.

According to complainant Rakesh Gupta, he was at a bus stop near IFFCO Chowk, Gurgaon, when the accused offered him lift to Dwarka Mor. When they reached Dwarka, the accused held Gupta at gunpoint and robbed him of Rs 700 cash, a few documents and a mobile phone. They then pushed him out of the car and fled from the spot, police said.

"During investigation, the complainant’s mobile phone was put under surveillance. On Sunday, the phone was found active in Kanjhawla area. Thereafter, raids were conducted and the accused were held on Sunday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said. The officer said the accused were in need of money as they had lost their jobs during the lockdown.

