Oracle-Tiktok deal to get Trump approval on Tuesday - CNBC

Oracle-Tiktok deal to get Trump approval on Tuesday - CNBCReuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:44 IST
Oracle Corp's deal to be a technology provider to ByteDance's TikTok will be announced on Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported on Tuesday citing sources. (https://cnb.cx/3ki3Jqe)
Oracle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
