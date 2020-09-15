Bodies of woman, 3 daughters recovered from well in Rajasthan
A case of murder has been registered against the woman’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and her husband's younger brother following a complaint by the woman’s father, Singh said. As per the complaint, the in-laws were harassing the woman over dowry and had dumped the bodies in well after allegedly murdering the woman and her three daughters, he said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:37 IST
Bodies of a woman and her three children were recovered from a well in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday, police said. The family members of the woman have filed a case of murder against her in-laws, they added. The bodies of Sharda Devi (28) and her three daughters Trisha (6), Apoorva (4) and one-and-a-half-year-old Avi were recovered from a well in Khansurjapur village, police said.
The post-mortem of the bodies was done by a medical board, SHO of Roopwas police station Hukum Singh said He said the woman's husband works in Chennai and she was living here with the in-laws. A case of murder has been registered against the woman’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and her husband's younger brother following a complaint by the woman’s father, Singh said. As per the complaint, the in-laws were harassing the woman over dowry and had dumped the bodies in well after allegedly murdering the woman and her three daughters, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharda Devi
- Rajasthan
- Bharatpur
- Hukum Singh
- Chennai
- Roopwas
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt releases guidelines for Unlock 4, allows inter-state travel
Unlock-4: Schools, colleges and coaching classes to remain closed till Sep 30 in Rajasthan
645 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
COVID-19: Three MLAs test positive, five fresh fatalities in Rajasthan
BJP protests against increased electricity tariff across Rajasthan