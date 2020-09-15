Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodies of woman, 3 daughters recovered from well in Rajasthan

A case of murder has been registered against the woman’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and her husband's younger brother following a complaint by the woman’s father, Singh said. As per the complaint, the in-laws were harassing the woman over dowry and had dumped the bodies in well after allegedly murdering the woman and her three daughters, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:37 IST
Bodies of woman, 3 daughters recovered from well in Rajasthan

Bodies of a woman and her three children were recovered from a well in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday, police said. The family members of the woman have filed a case of murder against her in-laws, they added.  The bodies of Sharda Devi (28) and her three daughters Trisha (6), Apoorva (4) and one-and-a-half-year-old Avi were recovered from a well in Khansurjapur village, police said.

The post-mortem of the bodies was done by a medical board, SHO of Roopwas police station Hukum Singh said He said the woman's husband works in Chennai and she was living here with the in-laws.  A case of murder has been registered against the woman’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and her husband's younger brother following a complaint by the woman’s father, Singh said. As per the complaint, the in-laws were harassing the woman over dowry and had dumped the bodies in well after allegedly murdering the woman and her three daughters, he said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian TV host's comments on hijab spark debate, probe by media watchdog

An Egyptian TV presenter is being investigated by the countrys media watchdog after she said women who wore the hijab were 100,000-times better than those who shunned the traditional headscarf, sparking a fierce online debate.Womens dress i...

Gujarat approves letter of intent for world's first CNG terminal at Bhavnagar

The Gujarat government on Tuesday approved a letter of intent LOI for the worlds first Compressed Natural Gas CNG terminal at Bhavnagar port with a proposed investment of Rs 1,900 crore, an official statement said. The LOI was approved by C...

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than 200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body. The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body ...

Andhra government initiates ACB inquiry in Amaravati issue

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday said that the cabinet sub-committee and experts committee have scrutinised insider trading in Amaravati during the TDP regime and initiated an ACB inquiry into the matter. It is pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020