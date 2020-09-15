Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN war crimes experts urge Turkey to rein in rebels in Syria

In a report covering the first half of 2020, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said assassinations and rapes of civilians by all sides, marked by "sectarian undertones", were on the rise in the conflict that began in 2011. "In Afrin, Ras al Ain and the surrounding areas, the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army may have committed the war crimes of hostage-taking, cruel treatment, torture and rape," panel chair Paulo Pinheiro told a news briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:09 IST
UN war crimes experts urge Turkey to rein in rebels in Syria
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey must rein in Syrian rebels it supports in northern Syria who may have carried out kidnappings, torture and looting of civilian property, United Nations war crimes investigators said on Tuesday.

The panel also said transfers of Syrian nationals detained by the opposition Syrian National Army to Turkish territory for prosecution may amount to the war crime of unlawful deportation. In a report covering the first half of 2020, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said assassinations and rapes of civilians by all sides, marked by "sectarian undertones", were on the rise in the conflict that began in 2011.

"In Afrin, Ras al Ain and the surrounding areas, the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army may have committed the war crimes of hostage-taking, cruel treatment, torture and rape," panel chair Paulo Pinheiro told a news briefing. "Turkey should act to prevent these abuses and ensure the protection of civilians in the areas under its control," he said.

Turkey's Defence Ministry says it goes to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties during military operations in Syria. Ankara and Moscow back opposing sides in Syria. Russia, along with Iran, supports President Bashar al-Assad's forces and Turkey backs rebels trying to oust him. Turkey seized control of the border town of Ras al Ain last year in an offensive to push back Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters, which Ankara views as a terrorist group.

Turkey wields influence as it funded, trained and allowed the rebel force known as the Syrian National Army to enter Syria from Turkey, panelist Hanny Megally said. "Whilst we can't say Turkey is in charge of them and issues orders and has command control over them, we think that it could use its influence much more to bring them into check and certainly to pressure them to desist from the violations being committed and to investigate them," he said.

Investigations carried out so far by the Syrian National Army are insufficient, even as violations increase, he added.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil authorizes additional 5,000 volunteers for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Brazils health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday authorized AstraZeneca PLC to test its COVID-19 vaccine on an additional 5,000 volunteers in the country for clinical Phase III trials, the Sao Paulo university coordinating the test said.The incre...

Tokyo, IOC dismiss study showing Olympic costs rising

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics and the IOC member in charge of Japans games have dismissed a new study from the University of Oxford that finds Tokyo is the most expensive Summer Games since 1960. Tokyo, postponed to 2021 because of the coro...

UAE and Bahrain join in signing U.S.-brokered deals with Israel, breaking longtime taboo

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted leaders from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for the signing of agreements for normalizing relations with Israels leader, making them the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in...

Countrywide lockdown successfully blunted aggressive progression of COVID-19 in India: Choubey

India successfully blunted the aggressive progression of COVID-19 by imposing a countrywide lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, Minister of State for Health Ashiwni Choubey told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In a written reply to a questio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020