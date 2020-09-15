Four held for illegal cattle trafficking

Four people were arrested andtwo trucks in which 52 buffaloes were being illegallytransported were seized by police in a raid conducted nearHosangady check post in Udupi district on Tuesday, policesources said

The buffaloes were allegedly being transported withoutany records in the two trucks, which carried 24 and 28buffaloes each in a stuffed manner, the sources added

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention ofCruelty to Animals Act has been registered, the sourcessaid.PTI MVGSSPTI PTI