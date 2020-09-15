Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:12 IST
EDITORS: This is regarding MDS 8 (slugged AP-LAND SCAM-ACB) and MDS 11(slugged AP-LAND SCAM-ACB(COR)) based on an ACB press note issued in Amaravati

In view of a subsequent order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the evening that the news item regarding the FIR or in the context of the FIR shall not be made public in any electronic, print or social media, please guard against the publication of the above mentioned stories. The two stories now stand withdrawn in view of the court order.

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Mozambique army condemns 'horrifying' shooting of naked woman at hands of fighters

The Mozambican army has condemned the apparent execution of a naked woman by men wearing military uniforms, shown in video footage, where she is beaten with a stick before being shot in the back as she tries to flee.In the footage, circulat...

Five arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Five people, including two revenue officers, were arrested on Tuesday in separate incidents of taking bribe in Rajasthan, an anti-corruption bureau ACB official said.In Bikaner, a local revenue officer, Mohanlal, was arrested for taking a b...

Franchise fraud case: Key suspect's relative with Rs 29 lakh held

Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a relative of the key accused in the franchise fraud case from adjoining Ghaziabad district and recovered Rs 29 lakh cash from him, officials said. This is the seventh arrest in the fraud case i...

Greek police arrest 6 over Lesbos fire, migrants resist new camp

Greek police have detained six migrants over a fire that razed the Moria refugee camp to the ground, the government said on Tuesday, as thousands of displaced people refused to move to a new facility and demanded to leave Lesbos island. Mor...
