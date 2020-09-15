EDITORS:PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:12 IST
EDITORS: This is regarding MDS 8 (slugged AP-LAND SCAM-ACB) and MDS 11(slugged AP-LAND SCAM-ACB(COR)) based on an ACB press note issued in Amaravati
In view of a subsequent order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the evening that the news item regarding the FIR or in the context of the FIR shall not be made public in any electronic, print or social media, please guard against the publication of the above mentioned stories. The two stories now stand withdrawn in view of the court order.
READ MORE ON:
- AP
- ACB
- Andhra Pradesh High Court
- Amaravati
